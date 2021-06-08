Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Waco

Award-winning pizza brand to give away Free Pizza for a Year and host official ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 14

Waco, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waco residents will once again have their go-to destination for local and legendary craft beer paired with signature creations like Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls

and Chicago-style pizza when Old Chicago reopens on Monday, June 14!

To celebrate its highly-anticipated return to 4641 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway , Old Chicago will join the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce and other city officials in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. on June 14. Fans will want to arrive early because the first 100 dine-in guests will receive FREE Pizza for a Year!

To add to the excitement, Old Chicago Waco has been raising funds for the Humane Society of Central Texas through pre-opening friends and family dining sessions. And from June 14-30, $1 from every Chicago 7

pizza sold will be added to the donation, along with 10% of all online orders when guests use the code GIVEBACK. 100% of the money raised will be donated to the Humane Society of Central Texas in July.

WHAT: Old Chicago is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Waco restaurant by giving away Free Pizza for a Year and hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce. Old Chicago Waco will also host a fundraiser from June 14-30 benefitting the Humane Society of Central Texas.

WHEN: Monday, June 14 at 11 a.m.

WHERE: Old Chicago located at 4641 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco

The new restaurant will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. To learn more, visit oldchicago.com/locations/waco .

Guests at Old Chicago can enjoy pizza made with scratch-made crust and freshly prepared ingredients honoring the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. Old Chicago knows that pizza and beer are best friends, which is why each restaurant carries more than 110 local and legendary craft beers from down the street and around the globe. A beer expert is always on staff to guide guests’ to discover their new favorite pint through the World Beer Tour where they can earn OC Bucks towards future food and beverage savings. For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in a deep-rooted tradition of authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates almost 100 restaurants in 24 states. Voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times, Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour

, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

The post Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Celebrates Grand Re-Opening in Waco first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.