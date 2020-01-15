Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest North Kansas City Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to give first 100 guests Free Pizza for a Year on Jan. 15

Kansas City, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is set to start serving its handcrafted Chicago-style pizza, taproom fare and world-class selection of local and regional craft beer to everyone in North Kansas City on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Located at 1920 Diamond Pkwy. , the new restaurant will celebrate its grand opening by giving the first 100 dine-in guests Free Pizza for a Year! Doors will open at 11 a.m.

Along with its focus on high-quality beers, great food and good times, Old Chicago is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Owned by Jay and Sanjay Koshiya of KMG Hospitality, the new restaurant is donating all alcohol sales from pre-opening events to the First Hand Foundation . Then, beginning opening day and continuing through Feb. 9, Old Chicago North Kansas City will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 Pizza sold and 10% of every online to-go order that uses the code GIVEBACK. After Feb. 9, when the total amount is raised, Old Chicago will present a check donation to the First Hand Foundation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring the craft beer authority to a new part of North Kansas City,” said Franchisee Sanjay Koshiya. “We look forward to becoming an integral part of the community while delivering our commitment to innovation and excellence in craft beer, delicious dishes and genuine hospitality.”

Guests at the new restaurant will have the opportunity to enjoy five hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, Tavern Thin, Bottoms-Up Deep Dish, Gluten-Free, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in North Kansas City. With a focus on local beer, 36 craft beers on tap and more than 100 craft beers available on the menu, the craft beer authority has something for everyone. A beer expert is always on staff and guests can complete the World Beer Tour and earn OC Bucks to spend on food and beverage savings.

“Kansas City is full of opportunity, so we are thrilled to continue expansion in the area,” said Mark Belanger, president of global franchise development for CraftWorks Holdings, the operating company of Old Chicago. “Jay and Sanjay are great partners and franchisees. We are lucky to have them on our team. They will undoubtedly do an incredible job with this new Old Chicago restaurant.”

North Kansas City’s new Old Chicago will be open every day from 11 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the fifth Old Chicago in Missouri and 111th system-wide.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 24 states with more than 100 restaurants. Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S., that was voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2018” by Franchise Times. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About CraftWorks Holdings

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of more than 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including Chophouse, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For more information, visit craftworksrestaurants.com .

