Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Announces Opening of Newest Restaurant in Missouri

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its Massive Craft Beer Assortment and Crave-able Pizza – Along With a Good Cause – to Kansas City Residents

Kansas City, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, known for its hand-crafted pizza, taproom fare, and its world class beer list of local and regional craft beer offerings, will open its newest location at 10920 N. Ambassador Dr., Kansas City, MO, four miles from the Kansas City International Airport, on August 12th. This store opening will be the 4th Old Chicago in Missouri, and the 110th location nationwide.

Guests can order five hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, Bottoms- Up Deep Dish, a Gluten-Free crust, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Kansas City. With 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone!

True to its roots is Old Chicago’s strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago KC Airport has partnered with First Hand, an entrepreneurial foundation for children’s health, where they will be raising money during their pre-opening events from August 8th to August 10th to benefit the local nonprofit. Representatives from First Hand will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions. In addition, Old Chicago will donate $1 from every Chicago 7 Pizza sold, and 10% of all online to-go orders (using promo code firsthand) from 8/12 – 9/8/19 to First Hand.

To celebrate the upcoming opening, Old Chicago KC Airport will be offering free pizza for a year to the first 100 guests on opening day (doors open at 11am on Monday, August 12, 2019).

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Old Chicago family; we are thrilled to bring the Craft Beer Authority to the KC Airport area,” says Steve Litchkowski, Regional Director of KMG Hotels, a franchisee group that has plans to open additional Old Chicago locations in Kansas City and St. Louis. “We are excited to open our first OC location adjacent to the Hilton Garden Inn KC Airport. We are eager for our guests to experience our new store, and the great food, beer, and the crafted experience of Old Chicago to the KC Airport area”.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with Steve, Sanjay and Jay (Koshiya, Owners of KMG Hotels) and their team as they open their first of many Old Chicago restaurants,” said Mark A. Belanger, President, Global Franchise Development, CraftWorks Holdings, (operating company of Old Chicago). “As we continue to seek franchise partners to execute our strategic growth plans, it’s exciting to have a hotel partner like KMG. Our hotel partners have stated that the OC brand is a great fit for not only their traveling guests, but their local communities. Now that we are approved to grow with Hilton, Marriott, and IHG hotels, we will continue to seek strong franchisees, including hotel partners, as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2019 and beyond” states Belanger.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 23 states with more than 100 restaurants. A top loyalty brand in the U.S., award winning and voted Best Franchise to buy in 2018 by Franchise Times. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com .

About CraftWorks Holdings, LLC

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of over 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurants-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille, A1A Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For additional information about CraftWorks Holdings and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com .

About First Hand Foundation

Dedicated to helping children and families achieve their full health potential, First Hand is closing the gaps in health care for children around the world through individual grants and wellness programming. First Hand funds children’s medical needs; school health programs that provide preventive screenings and empower students to take charge of their health; and blankets, hygiene items, age-appropriate clothes, toothbrushes, and other necessary personal items to children facing difficult circumstances. To date, First Hand has changed the lives of more than 400,000 individuals in 93 countries. First Hand is powered by the generosity of Cerner and Cerner associates and business partners. For more information about First Hand, please visit www.firsthandfoundation.org .

