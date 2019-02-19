Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom Announces Opening of Newest Restaurant in Michigan

The Craft Beer Authority Brings Its Massive Craft Beer Assortment and Crave-able Pizza – Along With a Good Cause – to Midland Residents

Midland, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, known for its hand-crafted pizza, taproom fare, and its world class beer list of local and regional craft beer offerings, will open its newest location at 6603 Eastman Ave., Midland, MI 48642 on February 25th. This store opening will be the 5rd Old Chicago in Michigan, and the 109th location nationwide.

Guests can order five hand-crafted dough options, including Chicago Thick, a Tavern Thin, an Original Deep Dish, a Gluten-Free crust, and an Ale-Infused dough that highlight the eleven specialty pizzas on the menu. Famous taproom starters such as the Sicilian Pepperoni Rolls, and the one-of-a-kind Italian Nachos will also be sure to delight guests in Midland. With over 40 draft beers available, more than 90 craft beers available on the menu and a beer expert always on staff, The Craft Beer Authority has something for everyone!

True to its roots is Old Chicago’s strong commitment to giving back to the community. Old Chicago Midland has partnered with the United Way of Midland County, where they will be raising money during their pre-opening events on February 24th to benefit the local nonprofit. Representatives from United Way of Midland County will be on-site to help raise charitable contributions.

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of the Old Chicago family; we are thrilled to bring the Craft Beer Authority to Midland,” says Jeff Neely, CEO of the Michigan based franchisee group with Old Chicago locations currently in Southgate, Portage, Okemos and Kentwood, Michigan. “We are excited to continue our growth with the opening of our fifth Old Chicago by bringing the great food, beer, and the crafted experience of Old Chicago to our guests in Midland”.

“We are thrilled to be working closely with Jeff Neely and team as they open additional Old Chicago restaurants,” said Mark A. Belanger, President, Global Franchise Development, CraftWorks Holdings, (operating company of Old Chicago). “As we execute on our strategic growth plans, we will continue to seek strong franchisees as a vital component in further OC national expansion in 2019 and beyond” states Belanger.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (Old Chicago) is a traditional, casual dining restaurant specializing in Chicago-style pizzas, taproom classics and craft beer. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates in 23 states with more than 100 restaurants. A top loyalty brand in the U.S., award winning and voted Best Franchise to buy in 2018 by Franchise Times. With over 30 craft beers on tap, Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from across the globe. Visit www.oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit www.ocfranchising.com.

About CraftWorks Holdings, LLC

CraftWorks Holdings is the nation’s leading and premier operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of over 390 restaurants and breweries in 40 states and the District of Columbia. The company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurants-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurants & Breweries and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurants. CraftWorks Holdings also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille, A1A Ale Works, Ragtime Tavern & Seafood Grill, Seven Bridges Grill & Brewery and Sing-Sing, a dueling pianos concept. For additional information about CraftWorks Holdings and its restaurant brands, please visit www.craftworksrestaurants.com.

About United Way of Midland County

United Way of Midland County’s mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and create a thriving community. They do this by bringing business and resources together to create community impact focused on childhood and youth success, household stability, and optimal health throughout their community. The United Way of Midland County invests in 62 programs at 25 local nonprofits including mental health counseling, senior and disability resources, early learning programs, domestic violence advocacy, substance abuse treatment, and basic needs assistance with shelter, food, and utilities to help people of all walks of life. For additional information about the United Way of Midland County, please visit www.unitedwaymidland.org.

Contact:

Dominique Romero

dromero@cwrestaurants.com