Old Chicago Now Pouring Mamitas Tequila & Soda

Award-winning pizza brand now offering Paloma from the Chicago-based beverage brand

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hard Seltzer made with REAL tequila, sparkling water and a splash of grapefruit … heck yes! At least that’s what Coloradoans will be saying once they’ve tried Mamitas

Paloma, which is now being served at Old Chicago .

That’s right. Guests across the Centennial State can now pair Old Chicago’s award-winning pizza and signature dishes with a refreshing can of Mamitas Paloma. With only 95 calories and gluten-free ingredients, the real question is, should you have one or three?

“Old Chicago is where pizza and beer are best friends, but not everyone loves a tasty brew,” said Josh Kern, Chief Marketing Officer for SPB Hospitality. “That’s why we are thrilled to partner with Mamitas to offer our guests more variety, and you can’t beat this cocktail in a can. The Paloma is seriously delicious and pairs great with all of our food. We’re excited to offer it to our guests throughout Colorado.”

Mamitas Paloma pairs perfectly with Old Chicago’s Insanity Pizza, all-new Detroit-Style Pizza and signature chicken wings. All of Old Chicago’s pizzas are made with scratch-made crust and freshly prepared ingredients honoring the influence of Italian tradition and American innovation. For the location nearest you, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in a deep-rooted tradition of authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates over 80 restaurants in 24 states. Voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times, Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour

, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Based in Houston, the company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant and a collection of specialty restaurant concepts. For more information about SPB Hospitality, visit spbhospitality.com .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

