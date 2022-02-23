Old Chicago Features New Beer Meats Pizza Mini Tour

Award-winning brand features Mini Tour with guest’s choice of beer or specialty cocktail paired with the Double Deckeroni Pizza and Buffalo Chicken Rolls; new menu items are also now available

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Committed to offering a fun dining experience, Old Chicago Pizzeria & Taproom is always creating new ways for guests to taste menu items that pair perfectly with its renowned beer and cocktails.

The award-winning pizza brand is introducing guests to its newest Mini Tour – The Beer Meats Pizza Mini Tour. This tour allows guests to choose one of their favorite beers or a new signature cocktail – Tequila Blush or White Lies – paired with the delicious Double Deckeroni Pizza (all crusts and sizes) and Buffalo Chicken Rolls. Guests that complete the tour will receive one of Old Chicago’s signature Mini Tour shirts.

Old Chicago is pouring these two new cocktails until March 7 as part of its Beer Meats Pizza Mini Tour:

Tequila Blush – Milagro Silver, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger ale and lemon wedges.

– Milagro Silver, cranberry juice, lime juice, simple syrup, ginger ale and lemon wedges. White Lies – Stoli Vodka, Rumchata Horchata Liqueur, heavy cream and simple syrup.

In addition, Old Chicago has just unveiled several new menu items that combine great flavor with unique twists on classic dishes. Now available at participating Old Chicago locations, guests can enjoy these new items:

Starters

Bruschetta – Garlicky toasted baguette, tomatoes, fresh basil, mozzarella and a balsamic drizzle.

Entrées

Chicken Parmesan – Basil-parmesan crusted chicken breast, mozzarella, penne, blistered tomatoes, fresh basil and signature red sauce.

– Basil-parmesan crusted chicken breast, mozzarella, penne, blistered tomatoes, fresh basil and signature red sauce. Chicken Bacon Mac – Cavatappi, golden beer cheese sauce, Applewood chicken and peppered bacon.

– Cavatappi, golden beer cheese sauce, Applewood chicken and peppered bacon. Chicken Carbonara – Spaghetti, garlic parmesan cream sauce, blistered tomatoes, basil, arugula, black peppercorn, fried egg and bacon.

– Spaghetti, garlic parmesan cream sauce, blistered tomatoes, basil, arugula, black peppercorn, fried egg and bacon. Spaghetti & Meatballs – Italian sausage and ground beef meatballs with spaghetti, signature red sauce, fresh basil and parmesan cheese.

– Italian sausage and ground beef meatballs with spaghetti, signature red sauce, fresh basil and parmesan cheese. Chicken Pesto Alfredo – Penne Alfredo with Applewood chicken, broccoli, roasted mushrooms, pesto andshaved parmesan.



Handhelds

Chicago Cheesesteak Sandwich – Certified Angus beef, sautéed peppers and onions, pepper jack and hot giardiniera.

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in a deep-rooted tradition of authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates over 80 restaurants in 24 states. Voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times, Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour

, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

