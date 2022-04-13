Old Chicago Debuts Deep Blue Mini Tour Starring Oskar Blues Craft Beer and Hand-Crafted Cocktails

Award-winning brand unveils new Mini Tour featuring Deep Blue OC Margarita, Bacardi Blue and more available now until May 22

Houston, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is inviting guests to sip on all-new curated cocktails, fan-favorite brews and featured menu items in its limited-time Deep Blue OC Mini Tour!

From now until May 22, fans of the award-winning pizza brand can choose from Old Chicago’s Detroit Deep Pepperoni Pizza, Boneless Wings and a selection of five crafted beers from Oskar Blues Brewery – including Dales Pale Ale, Mama’s Pils, Oskar’s Lager, Thick Haze IPA and Western Mutant IPA. The Deep Blue OC Mini Tour also features two new specialty cocktails – the Deep Blue OC Margarita, a refreshing classic made with Blue Curacao, and the Bacardi Blue, made with Bacardi and pineapple juice.

What: Old Chicago is hosting the Deep Blue OC Mini Tour in honor of the brand’s new specially curated cocktails.

When: Now until May 22.

Where: All participating Old Chicago locations.

Guests who sample all items on the tour will receive one of Old Chicago’s original Deep Blue OC Mini Tour shirts. To find a restaurant near you and to learn more, visit oldchicago.com .

About Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a restaurant specializing in a deep-rooted tradition of authentic pizzas, taproom fare and local and legendary craft beers. Founded in 1976, Old Chicago operates over 80 restaurants in 24 states. Voted “Best Franchise to Buy in 2019” by Franchise Times, Old Chicago is an award-winning, top loyalty brand in the U.S. Old Chicago is also the home of the World Beer Tour

, which rewards members for enjoying 110 of the best craft beers from down the street to across the globe. Visit oldchicago.com to learn more and to find the restaurant nearest you. For information about franchise opportunities, visit ocfranchising.com .

About SPB Hospitality

SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 39 states and the District of Columbia. The Company’s diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan’s Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, and a collection of restaurant-brewery brands, including Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery and Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant. SPB Hospitality also operates a collection of specialty restaurant concepts including ChopHouse & Brewery, Big River Grille & Brewing Works, AIA Ale Works Restaurant & Taproom, Ragtime Tavern Seafood & Grill, J. Alexander’s Restaurant, Merus Grill, Redlands Grill, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Overland Park Grill and Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery.

