Old Carolina Barbecue Company is Growing

First Pennsylvania location opens at 5814 Sixth Ave in Altoona

Altoona, PA (RestaurantNews.com) Old Carolina Barbecue Company opened its first Pennsylvania location Tuesday, October 24th in Altoona, PA. Address for new location is 5814 Sixth Avenue Altoona, PA. The new franchise location owner Tony Pacifico is looking forward to bringing authentic barbecue to Altoona, PA.

“We felt like Altoona was missing real, authentic barbecue,” said Pacifico. “Our search for a barbecue company began a few years ago and ended as soon as we met the crew at Old Carolina Barbecue Company. We love the food, the people, the atmosphere and their passion for the best quality food and guest experiences. We are lucky to be a part of Old Carolina and bring a true barbecue experience to Altoona.”

Old Carolina was formed as a competition barbecue team from Massillon, Ohio in 2003. There are eight corporate and franchised locations in Northeast Ohio, including Alliance, Akron, Canton, Orrville, Ontario, Massillon, Strongsville and Stow. The fan base continues to grow throughout Northeast Ohio and neighboring states, leading Old Carolina to be named one of the 10 Best Barbecue Chains in America.

“Old Carolina Barbecue Company has built a loyal fan base by serving slow-smoked authentic Carolina-style barbecue without shortcuts. We are excited to share our passion for extraordinary barbecue and genuine hospitality with the Altoona community,” said Brian Baily, co-founder of Ichor Restaurant Group. “Our local franchise owner, Tony Pacifico, has a longstanding history in this area and shares Old Carolina’s values for food, family and service.”

Old Carolina Company was established in 2003 and is the first of three restaurant concepts created by Ichor Restaurant Group along with Smoke the Burger Joint and Baja West Coast Kitchen. The locally owned company operates or franchises 15 locations throughout Northeast Ohio and Pennsylvania.

For more information, please visit www.oldcarolina.com. You can also follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

