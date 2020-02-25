Old Carolina Barbecue Company Goes Hog Wild With $2.29 Pulled Pork Sandwich for Leap Day

Popular Barbecue Restaurant Celebrates with Savory Special on Feb. 29

Massillon, OH ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wondering how to spend that extra day that only comes once every four years? If you take your “Q” from Brian Bailey, you’ll be spending it saving and savoring at the nearest Old Carolina Barbecue Company . As co-founder of the locally grown company that’s been recognized as one of the top 10 barbecue chains in America by USA Today, Bailey is slicing the price of the restaurant’s popular hand-pulled pork sandwich to $2.29 (regularly $6.49; maximum two sandwiches per guest) all day on Saturday, Feb. 29. Not only do diners at Old Carolina Barbecue, with locations in Ohio and Pennsylvania, get a tantalizingly, melt-in-your-mouth hickory-smoked sandwich, but they also can share a second sandwich with someone special.

“We’ve got such a great base of loyal customers,” says Bailey. “On one hand, the $2.29 sandwich sale is a great way to celebrate both the day and our diners. On the other, it’s a perfect opportunity for new fans to see what we’re all about. Typically, once guests bite into our perfectly seasoned pork that’s been slow-roasted through the night, they’re hooked.”

Old Carolina Barbecue Company pays homage to the small roadside barbecue shacks scattered across the Carolinas. It was there Bailey and his high school friend Tim Hug learned the low-and-slow secret to great barbecue from second- and third-generation pitmasters and decided to bring the tradition north. After perfecting the craft on the competition barbecue circuit, they opened their first restaurant in 2006 in Massillon, Ohio. Since then, the organization has expanded to 10 restaurants throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.