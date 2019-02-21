Olé National Tortilla Chip Day at Taco John’s

Free chips and nacho cheese Feb. 24

Cheyenne, WY (RestaurantNews.com) From traditional comfort food items to signature fan favorites, Taco John’s is all about amazing flavor so it comes as no surprise that it’s celebrating National Tortilla Chip Day with a tasty offer.

On Sunday, Feb. 24, guests can receive a FREE order of Chips and Nacho Cheese to Olé the Day the Taco John’s way. As the creators of Taco Tuesday®, the brand knows a thing or two about Mexican food classics and tortilla chips are no exception.

This tasty offer is only available for Taco John’s App users on National Tortilla Chip Day. Simply present the coupon* through the App and enjoy a free order of Taco John’s Chips and Nacho Cheese. To download the app, visit www.tacojohns.com/app/.

“We make our tortilla chips hot and fresh daily at each of our restaurants, so fresh tortilla chips are always available when guests visit their local Taco John’s,” said Taco John’s Vice President of Marketing Alan Wright. “We’re excited to dedicate this national holiday to giving back to our loyal customers. This is also an opportunity for new guests to learn what Taco John’s is all about and download our easy-to-use app.”

This celebratory special is available from open to close at participating Taco John’s locations nationwide, but only on Feb. 24, so mark your calendar!

*The coupon is not valid with any other discount or offer. Limit to one per customer on 2/24/19 only.

With its fusion of distinctive flavors and south-of-the-border spices, the Taco John’s menu offers several signature items, including Meat & Potato Burritos, Stuffed Grilled Tacos and Potato Olés®. Taco John’s features signature specials like Taco Tuesday® and discounted breakfast burritos on Wake Up Wednesday!® Download the Taco John’s App and like Taco John’s Facebook page for exclusive deals.

About Taco John’s®

Taco John’s operates and franchises nearly 400 quick-service restaurants in 23 states. Privately owned, the business opened its first restaurant in 1969 in Cheyenne, WY. Taco John’s prides itself on serving generous portions, menu items prepared fresh to your order, high quality ingredients and special recipes, seasonings and sauces. For more information or to apply for a position, visit tacojohns.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com