The Oktoberfest is Back: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Brings Back Popular Seasonal Favorite

Just in time for tailgate season, Guests can enjoy a taste of fall for a limited time with MOOYAH’s fan favorite Taste to Try creation as a burger or hot dog

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) In 2017, as part of its popular Taste to Try program, MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes released The Oktoberfest, a seasonal burger featuring Swiss cheese, grilled onions, kraut, mustard and Applewood smoked bacon on a baked in-house potato bun. The limited-time burger became one of the top-selling Taste to Try offerings, which is why the nearly 100-unit “better burger” brand is bringing it back this year from September 3 to November 4 with a twist. In addition to being able to enjoy this fan favorite burger, Guests will also be able to try the recipe on MOOYAH’s world class, all-beef hot dogs.

The Taste to Try program was developed in 2016 to show Guests the nearly endless amount of burger combinations that are possible to create with MOOYAH’s innovative toppings and sauces. In 2018, MOOYAH has already featured multiple mouth-watering builds, including the Mushroom Swiss and spring’s The Indulgent BBQ. These campaigns give Guests the chance to discover and fall in love with each seasonally-inspired recipe.

“The Oktoberfest is full of seasonal flavor and was one of the top-selling additions to our popular Taste to Try program in 2017 – so much so that we decided to give our Guests another taste this year as both a burger and a hot dog creation,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Vice President of Brand Natalie Anderson-Liu. “The Oktoberfest is great for Guests who want to come in and share a fall flavor with their family and friends as school is getting back into full swing, and it’s also perfect to bring to a football tailgate or pick up to enjoy at home.”

The Taste to Try program isn’t just resonating with Guests; MOOYAH franchisees have enjoyed as much as a 40-plus percent increase in check averages with Taste to Try items over the last few years.

“We are proud of serving the very best burgers and providing Guests with endless options to suit any occasion and franchisees with new ways of marketing our menu,” said MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes COO & President Michael Mabry. “The Oktoberfest is a fun and delicious way to welcome the fall season, and we anticipate the burger and hot dog offerings to be just as successful in 2018 as the original burger was last year.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

