Oktoberfest Is Back at Kings Family Restaurant!

Pittsburgh, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kings Family Restaurants across the greater Pittsburgh area brought back their guest favorite, Oktoberfest limited time menu. The Oktoberfest menu is available until Sunday, November 28th.

Kings’ Oktoberfest menu includes favorites like the Oktoberfest Dinner which includes Pierogies, Kielbasa and made from scratch potato pancakes, Potato Pancake Breakfast, Apple Cinnamon French Toast, Pierogi Dinner and Pumpkin Pie.

The Oktoberfest menu is available for dine in, take out and across 3rd party delivery sites like Doordash and Uber Eats.

“We are excited to bring back the Oktoberfest limited time menu for our guests. This is a fan favorite at Kings and this year we added a new item, the Apple Cinnamon French Toast that’s made with Jenny Lee’s Cinnamon Apple Swirl bread.” said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager with Kelly Restaurant Group, Kings Family Restaurant parent company. “Our partnership with Jenny Lee is special for us and it’s nice being able to add another one of their products to our menu lineup.”

In addition to the Oktoberfest favorites Kings is also offering quarts of homemade soup to go for just $5.99 this includes the Beef Vegetable, Cheese Broccoli, and their weekly features. They have quarts of their homestyle Chili available for $6.99 per quart.

“Our soups are just outstanding; we make all of them from scratch and the recipes have been around since the beginning. The Beef Vegetable soup contains nine different vegetables and tastes just like the recipe your grandma made” said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager with Kelly Restaurant Group. “We love to see all of the quarts of soup fly out of our kitchens, especially during this time of the year.”

Kings Family Restaurant is serving their Oktoberfest menu every day, all day. Kings Family Restaurant is open for dine in, take out, 3rd party delivery and now offering catering at all 14 locations.

About Kings Family Restaurant

Kings Family Restaurant is Western Pennsylvania based and is a chain of family dining restaurants. Founded in 1967.

To check out the other promotions and offers at Kings Family Restaurants visit https://www.kingsfamily.com .

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

The post Oktoberfest Is Back at Kings Family Restaurant! first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.