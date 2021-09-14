Oktoberfest and More Events at The S-Turn

Lakewood, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The S-Turn Food & Drinks, a tavern in Lakewood, Colorado is throwing their own Oktoberfest celebration this year. The event will feature live outdoor music, food off the grill, and plenty of drinks. Join them Saturday, October 9 from 2pm to 8pm and come ready to party. This event is free and open to all ages. Join them near Green Mountain at 13701 W Jewell Ave, Suite 103 in Lakewood, Colorado 80228.

Help The S-Turn Food & Drinks celebrate their very first Oktoberfest this year! Saturday October 9 from 2pm to 8pm. We will have live music from three different bands, bratwursts off the grill, giant pretzels, and plenty of drinks to go around! This event is free, and we welcome all ages to attend.

The S-Turn will also be celebrating it’s One Year Anniversary as well. We made a bold decision to open our doors in October 2020, but we are thankful for the community for getting us through this last year. Drop by, grab some food and drinks, and let loose with us for a great day of fun.

The S-Turn Food & Drinks is Lakewood, Colorado’s newest neighborhood tavern. Located at the base of Green Mountain, we offer delicious scratch kitchen creations, hand-crafted cocktails, and one of the largest drink menus in the area. Let us be your place, for every occasion.

Contact:

Erik Hartman

Marketing Director

erik@thesturn.com

719-966-7280

www.thesturn.com

