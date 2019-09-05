Oklahoma’s First Pizza Inn Express Opens in The Spotlight

America’s Hometown Pizza Place’s non-traditional unit is now open in Lamont

Once Lamont-native Chad Muegge found out that The Spotlight was closing down, he bought the iconic convenience store and gas station and reopened it three years ago. Seeking to add a quality food option to the mix, Muegge just opened a Pizza Inn Express (PIE) inside The Spotlight, located at 315 N. Main St. in Lamont.

“The Spotlight has been an integral part of the Lamont community for many years,” Muegge said. “I was very excited to reopen it and have my daughter, Katherine Gilbert, run it as the general manager over the past year. We believe that offering PIE to our customers will really enhance The Spotlight experience.”

PIE gives customers a fast, convenient experience when picking up Pizza Inn’s delicious pizza. Lamont’s new PIE serves pizza every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We believe that Pizza Inn has better quality ingredients and a better product than its competitors, which is why we are thrilled to introduce it to our community,” Gilbert said. “Lamont is an incredible community that’s proud of its heritage; it’s a great place to raise a family. I have no doubt that our neighbors are going to love PIE’s delicious variety of fresh pizza.”

