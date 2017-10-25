Oklahoma City Welcomes 1st Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café brand now open in Penn Square Mall

Oklahoma City (RestaurantNews.com) OKC just got a little sweeter!

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®, the popular international bakery café chain, recently began serving up a wide assortment of freshly baked confections at its third café in the Sooner State, located in a kiosk the Penn Square Mall at 1901 Northwest Expressway in Oklahoma City.

The premium dessert destination is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé. The new café offers freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of ice creams, smoothies, fountain drinks and bottled grab-and-go beverages. The café is also a delicious lunch option thanks to its array of savory offerings, including Panini sandwiches, wraps and flatbreads.

“Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is an amazing concept and I’m so proud to introduce it to everyone here in Oklahoma City,” said Franchisee Majad Habib. “We’re excited to begin sharing our freshly baked cookies, specialty coffees and other delectable treats with shoppers here in the beautiful Penn Square Mall.”

This location also offers Wi-Fi and curbside delivery.

Oklahoma’s first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is among more than 160 locations worldwide. The café is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

