Oklahoma City Restaurant Group Perseveres Through COVID, Ice Storm

Oklahoma City, OK ( RestaurantNews.com ) What happens to a restaurant group when a freak ice storm comes on the heels of devastating COVID restrictions? You shift course in order to survive.

This is the exact approach Oklahoma City businessman Shaun Fiaccone took when power was knocked out to his five properties for two weeks. Undaunted, he drew on decades of experience to navigate the dual setbacks.

“We pivoted again,” said Fiaccone, founder and president of HumanKind Hospitality . “Despite losing a lot of food due to the power outage, we banded together to package to-go meals for our neighbors who were in a similar situation. Of course, all this was done while observing strict COVID protocols to protect our customers and staff.”

While most restaurants might have been forced to fold under the twin challenge of a natural disaster during a pandemic, the restaurant group continued to exceed expectations and provide the highest level of service.

HumanKind Hospitality is known for offering higher wages than other area restaurant groups and providing health insurance to full-time staff. And rather than following the minimum government COVID requirements, Fiaccone and team chose to invest in top-of- the-line air sanitization systems and hired an epidemiologist on retainer.

“We’ve always gone above and beyond to build a familial atmosphere and not just operate as another restaurant group,” Fiaccone said. “The ice storm was just another crazy twist to the past 12 months – but we’re a resilient group that can tackle any problem.”

HumanKind Hospitality was born in the heart of Oklahoma City’s Paseo Arts District in December 2009, with the opening of Picasso Café and The Other Room bar, by Shaun Fiaccone and Kim Dansereau. Since that time, the restaurant group has grown into a hospitality company serving thousands of guests each week at its restaurants, all situated on Paseo St. in Oklahoma City. Group concepts include Picasso Café, The Other Room bar, OSO Paseo, FRIDA southwest and the daley. The company thrives by investing in its people, spaces and culture, following the practiced belief: “We are All HumanKind Serving Humankind.” For more information, please visit feedhumankind.com .

