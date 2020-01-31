Ohza Taps in with First Ever Mimosa on Draft

Ohza’s flagship ready-to-drink mimosas are now available in sixth barrel-sized kegs for restaurant and bar draft lines

Cambridge, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ohza, the Boston-based upstart behind the ready-to-drink, reinvented mimosa in a can, announces the launch of their flagship beverage in kegs – the first ever ready-to-drink mimosa available on draft.

After a successful launch with cans in 2019, restaurant and bar managers loved the taste and convenience of Ohza’s mimosas, but some preferred not to serve a canned cocktail. “Canned cocktails really call for an environment where the portability factor is more crucial, like ballparks or concert venues,” said Ryan Ayotte, the 25-year-old founder behind the brand, “so when we got feedback from restaurants and bars saying they’d order Ohza immediately if it was in a keg – we did it.”

Ohza’s goal with draft is to increase serving speed, reduce waste, and provide an opportunity for unique menu specials and “bottomless brunch” options. Plus, with a single sixth barrel-sized keg serving up 110 flutes worth of mimosas, Ohza is far more profitable than mixing them behind the bar. The kegs use standard American D couplers, allowing bars to plug directly into standard beer tap systems. Kegs are available starting February 24th, 2020 in MA, RI, CT, ME, NH, and VT. To order, contact Ohza at info@ohzamimosas.com .

Redefining ready-to-drink beverages, Ohza’s gluten free mimosas have the calorie count of a hard seltzer, but the bold flavor of a serious cocktail – all while containing no added sugar, nothing artificial, zero preservatives, and an extremely clean nutrition label. Crafted with premium sparkling wine and real orange juice, Ohza’s mimosas contain up to 80% less sugar than standard DIY mimosas.

About Ohza

Ohza was founded by 25-year-old Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, MA. The result? A mess. From making a mess on the high seas, to lugging bottles, juice cartons, and cups to the beach – they knew there had to be an easier way. Based in Cambridge, MA, Ohza is set out to bring a taste of brunch wherever you wander using quality ingredients, sustainable packaging, and always supplying a good time.