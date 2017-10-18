Ohio Welcomes First Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip

Popular bakery café chain now open in Toledo’s Franklin Park Mall

Toledo, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has made the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo an even sweeter place to shop, with the opening of its very first Ohio location on Friday, Sept. 1.

Located at 5001 Monroe St., the kiosk café serves up freshly baked cookies, customized cookie cakes, a wide assortment of freshly baked treats, ice cream, smoothies, Nescafe® Milano Coffee and bottled grab-and-go drinks. Customers can also enjoy other special perks including complimentary Wi-Fi and curbside delivery.

“We’re honored to bring Ohio its very first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip,” said Franchise Owner Belal Obeid. “After a busy day shopping, we’ll be here waiting with freshly baked confections and a warm, welcoming environment.”

The premium dessert destination concept is built around one of the world’s most recognized food brands – Nestlé.

“We’ve wanted to introduce our concept to the people of Ohio for years, so we’re absolutely thrilled that Belal and his team have opened their beautiful new café,” said Ziad S. Dalal, President of Crest Foods, Inc., the franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip. “We know Toledo will welcome us with open arms, and I have no doubt we’ll be adding new cities throughout the Buckeye State in the months and years ahead.”

Ohio’s first Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is among more than 160 cafés system-wide. The café is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information about Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, visit NestleCafe.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and check us out on Yelp.

About Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip®

Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip is a premiere dessert and bakery café offering customers an unrivaled experience through the use of fine ingredients, indulgent creations, distinct flavor profiles and the rich tradition of the very best Nestlé® brands. Crest Foods Inc., franchisor of Nestlé Toll House Café by Chip, based in Richardson, Texas, is a premiere restaurant franchisor company. The company currently franchises more than 160 bakery cafés in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada and the Middle East. The versatile concept has kiosk, in-line mall and street café locations. The first café opened in 2000. Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip® has been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine’s “Franchise 500.” For more information please visit nestlecafe.com.

Nestle®, Toll House®, Nescafe®, Milano® and associated logos and designs, are trademarks of Societe des Produits Nestle S.A., and used by Crest Foods, Inc. with permission.

