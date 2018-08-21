OH! Juice expands flavor combos

The pick: OH! Juice

Why it rates: Based in North County, OH! Juice was founded by a female entrepreneur, Hanna Gregor, with the goal of creating juice products that didn't compromise on nutrition or flavor. All the juices are organic, locally sourced, cold-pressed and "truly raw," meaning that nothing is done to the juice during or after the bottling process to extend its shelf life.

Among the many juice combos are several that are new this summer: Nice Melons features carrot, orange, cantaloupe, apple, lemon, baobab and wild camu camu (superfoods baobab and wild camu camu are sources of vitamin C and antioxidants). Summer Love has watermelon, strawberry, cucumber and lime. Surfboard gets its spicy flavor from jalapeño in addition to watermelon, lime, beet, basil, wild camu camu and Himalayan sea salt.

Info: A 16-ounce bottle of OH! Juice is $12.50. Find the juices at the OH! Juice Cafe, 90 N. Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas; the OH! Juice Tasting Room, 5631 Palmer Way, Carlsbad; the Little Italy Mercato and Vista Farmers Market on Saturdays, and the Hillcrest Farmers Market on Sundays. Learn more about the OH! products online at ohjuicecleanse.com.