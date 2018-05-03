Oggi’s Sports Brewhouse Pizza Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Deal in Southern California

Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza, the award-winning restaurant that has defined pizza and brewing in Southern California for over 26 years, has finalized a new franchise deal that will bring three locations to Southern California, with the first in Fontana, CA. Franchisee Jerry Bajwa, whose franchising portfolio is comprised of fast food, fast casuals, fine dining, gas stations, and convenience stores, plans to open the first Oggi’s location in Fontana by early 2019.

The Family-Owned Pizza Concept Is Set To Bring 3 New Locations With The First In Fontana, CA

Fontana, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza, the award-winning restaurant that has defined pizza and brewing in Southern California for over 26 years, has finalized a new franchise deal that will bring three locations to Southern California, with the first in Fontana, CA. Franchisee Jerry Bajwa, whose franchising portfolio is comprised of fast food, fast casuals, fine dining, gas stations, and convenience stores, plans to open the first Oggi’s location in Fontana by early 2019.

“Oggi’s is a perfect fit for a family-friendly area like Fontana because it is inviting to every age group and provides an exceptional experience for guests,” said Bajwa. “The Oggi’s brand has made a name for itself throughout Southern California and I have full confidence that Oggi’s high-quality food, award-winning craft beer, and family atmosphere will be welcomed by the community of the Inland Empire.”

Since 1991, Oggi’s has been serving up signature pizzas and acclaimed craft brews in a family-friendly, sports-themed atmosphere. Their pizzas begin with their fresh, hand-tossed signature dough, that is made in-house at the location where it will be served and then topped with the finest mozzarella cheese and a variety of classic and unique ingredients. Fan favorite pizzas include The Heavy Weight made with homemade sauce and topped with Canadian bacon, ground beef, Italian sausage, pepperoni, salami, and ham; Margherita Classico with garlic olive oil, Roma tomato, fresh garlic, and basil on top of a thin, crispy crust; and Slam Dunk, brushed with signature spicy wing sauce, topped with red onions, spicy marinated chicken, toasted sesame seeds, and served with cooling ranch dip. The menu also includes pasta, burgers, calzones, and more, each of which can be expertly paired with one of Oggi’s award-winning original brews.

About Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza

For 26 years, Oggi’s Sports|Brewhouse|Pizza has continued to define craft brewing, fresh pizza and brewpub favorites in Southern California and Arizona. Oggi’s has 16 full-service locations and one Oggi’s Pizza Express location, all with sports-themed atmospheres. The menu features signature pizzas, pasta entrees and desserts alongside their original beer pairings. Each location has 10 original brews on tap at a time, including one seasonal and one barrel-aged. Oggi’s boasts award-winning brews, which have over 60 medals in international, national and regional beer competitions. Oggi’s is the exclusive pizza sold at the Angels Stadium in Anaheim and can also be found at San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) Stadium where the Aztecs play (formerly the Chargers). For more information, including franchising, visit www.Oggis.com. Connect with Oggi’s on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

