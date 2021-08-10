Oggi’s Commemorates 30 Years in Business

San Clemente, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Oggi’s Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza is celebrating an honored 30 years in business. Aug. 16 marks the anniversary of 30 years celebrating family, friends, food and fun. Oggi’s, founded by brothers George and John Hadjis originated from a pizzeria style to a sports-themed restaurant, and shortly evolved into a pioneer of the brewing industry. With 10 Oggi’s award winning craft beers on tap, it is now a hub for the gathering of friends and family and serves as a modern meeting place where the love of pizza, great food, craft beer and sports collide.

Oggi’s has remained a family-owned business since the day it opened its doors at its first location in Del Mar, Calif. in 1991. Now, spearheaded by George’s daughter and VP, Estella Ferrera the company continues carrying on its long-lived traditions. The franchise currently possesses 16 different locations spanning throughout Southern California and Arizona, all of which exude the same family-centric environment as the original location 30 years ago. The company continues to expand its franchise while holding to the belief that each location is a piece of the Oggi’s family.

“It is an absolute honor being such a deep part of the communities that our Oggi’s have served for 30 years! Our entire family values the meaning of family, friendship and community and do our best every day to spread that culture and love throughout Oggi’s,” said Ferrera. “We are constantly evolving and are excited to share our new technologies and experience over the next couple of years. Thank you for all of your support and love over these last 3 decades. We are excited for the future.”

As the company reflects on the past 30 years, it pays due to the challenges and successes this most recent year brought about. While our Oggi’s are owned and operated by amazing families, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic reminded Oggi’s how important family is at all levels. Whether immediate family, friends that have turned into family, or customers that are considered to be family, the company would not be able to celebrate without it. Oggi’s franchise is proud to have seen sales trend upward by 14% from 2019 this past year.

To celebrate its 30 year anniversary as well as a strong year of communal support, Oggi’s will offer its infamous Oggi’s Stix and award-winning Oggi’s craft beer for only $3 on our anniversary. Join all of the Oggi’s families as they celebrate 30 years of delicious food and devoted customers. Here is to another 30 years that is yet to come. Get your beer and Oggi’s Stix fix on Monday, Aug. 16th from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at select Oggi’s locations. Contact your local Oggi’s for details.

About Oggi’s | Sports | Brewhouse | Pizza

“Oggi” stands for “today” in Italian. It symbolizes freshness and “the here and the now.” It is congruent with high-quality pizza, pasta, salads, beer, and even sports. The Oggi’s franchise was originated by two brothers, George and John Hadjis, who began serving up their own pizzeria experience in August of 1991. After more than 20 combined years working in the technology industry, George and John opened their first restaurant in Del Mar, California as a franchisee of an existing local pizza chain. Throughout the years, the restaurant concept evolved from a pizzeria style to a sports-themed restaurant with many televisions, the addition of delivery, followed by the evolution into the brewing industry. For franchising information please visit, www.oggis.com .

