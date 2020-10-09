Officials to remove dams

During the next three years, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources plans to remove dams in Batavia, Carpentersville, North Aurora and Montgomery on the Fox River; near Park Ridge and Rosemont on the Des Plaines River; and at the Chick Evans and Tam O’Shanter golf courses on the North Branch of the Chicago River. In Will County, forest preserve commissioners approved contracts to remove a dam on the DuPage River where a young couple drowned last year. The dam, is located in Hammel Woods Forest Preserve in Shorewood.