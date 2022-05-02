OEB Breakfast Co. Proudly Opens Doors in Newport Beach

The California Debut of the Chef-Driven Outpost is Known for its Gourmet Breakfast and Craft Beverage Creations

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) OEB Breakfast Co. , a popular North American breakfast concept, is proud to open its very first California restaurant and begin serving its gourmet culinary creations to Orange County locals. Located in Newport Beach at 1104 Irvine Ave . in Westcliff Plaza, the newest restaurant joins 13 existing locations – one in Arizona and 12 in Canada. OEB Master Developers, Walid Daoud and Antoine Daoud of Newport Breakfast Concepts LLC, are planning to expand the concept to Irvine and other regions throughout California in the coming years.

“Being an Orange County resident and knowing how much locals appreciate great food made with the best ingredients, I’m thrilled to introduce OEB and everything that makes it so special to our friends, communities and neighbors,” said Walid Daoud. “OEB is a dining destination like no other where guests can choose from a variety of unique breakfast and brunch items that were designed by our talented chef and founder to delight and excite the senses. My brother and I are looking forward to welcoming everyone into OEB to enjoy the signature experience that has made OEB a household name in Canada and beyond.”

The 2,700-square foot location will seat up to 100 guests indoors and offer 25 seats on a wrap-around patio. The restaurant, which was thoughtfully designed by Ruth M’rav-Jankelowitz and her team at Janks Design Group, uses whimsical and refined elements to impart a feel that’s rustic, yet elevated and modern. The indoor space boasts a large custom chalkboard, a “Fill the Soul” feature wall, custom wallpaper, elegant millwork and a metal pantry display near the entrance. Guests can expect mixed seating consisting of banquettes, communal tables and bar-top options at the full-service bar, all set in a spacious, airy room highlighted by vibrant pops of color.

“When I opened the first OEB Breakfast Co. in 2009, I had hopes that one day I could grow the concept to more locations, but to have the brand expanding all over North America is beyond my wildest dreams!” said Founder and Chef Mauro Martina. “We are grateful for Walid and Antoine’s partnership and stewardship in bringing OEB’s out-of-this-world breakfast to California.”

OEB’s creative menu takes guests on a culinary adventure, starring mouth watering creations like the Gold Digga Breakfast Bowl with duck fat fried potatoes and brown butter hollandaise, the French Toast Trifle with lemon curd and torched pavlovas and OEB’s signature Threesome with eggs, savory meat options and a sweet main entrée. On a mission to democratize fine dining by elevating the breakfast experience, OEB’s menu features unique, high-end ingredients like scallops, truffle, caviar and duck, many of which rotate seasonally to keep the menu fresh and exciting for guests. Ingredients have been carefully selected from local California purveyors like Ingardia Brothers produce, Bread Artisan Bakery and Continental Gourmet Sausage, thus demonstrating OEB’s commitment to the communities in which it serves. The food is complemented by an impressive beverage selection that includes mimosas, beer, wine and non-alcoholic morning classics like smoothies, fresh juices and coffee.

The Newport Beach location is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy OEB’s all-day breakfast and brunch menu at the restaurant, or order to-go via the website or by calling (949) 273-2333.

For more information about OEB Breakfast Co., visit www.eatoeb.com and find the brand on social at @oebbreakfastco on Facebook, and @oeb_breakfastusa on Instagram and Tiktok.

About OEB Breakfast Co.

Founded in Calgary, AB, Canada, in 2009 by Chef Mauro Martina, OEB Breakfast Co. is a chef-driven concept with the belief that breakfast should be led by artistry and passion. Chef Mauro’s lifelong love of food and his Michelin background shine through the concept’s decadent and elegant culinary creations, which are made with seasonal, local ingredients whenever possible. On a mission to transform the North American breakfast scene, OEB is a dining destination for people who love to produce, create, serve and consume fresh fare in a warm, modern and welcoming setting. The growing brand has 14 locations in North America (12 in Canada and two in the U.S.), with additional locations planned in California. Visit us.eatoeb.com for more information.

