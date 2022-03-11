OEB Breakfast Co. Bringing Gourmet Breakfast to Newport Beach

The Chef-Driven Breakfast Hotspot Will Open its Doors this Spring

Newport Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) OEB Breakfast Co. , a popular North American breakfast restaurant, will introduce its decadent and gourmet culinary creations to Newport Beach, Calif., this spring. The first of many California locations to be opened by Master Developers and Orange County residents, Walid Daoud and Antoine Daoud of Newport Breakfast Concepts LLC, will be located at 1104 Irvine Avenue in the well-trafficked Westcliff Plaza.

“I fell in love with OEB at first bite and knew it would be a wonderful addition to Orange County’s breakfast scene with its innovative dishes being unlike anything else I’ve experienced,” said Walid Daoud, Managing Partner for Newport Breakfast Concepts. “Being an Orange County resident and avid breakfast lover myself, I’m confident that OEB’s lively vibe and chef-driven menu is a perfect fit for 17th Street’s vibrant and bustling community. We can’t wait to open our doors soon and share our award-winning food and craft cocktails with Newport Beach and all of Orange County!”

The creation of celebrated Chef Mauro Martina, OEB burst onto the breakfast and brunch scene in 2009, boasting an unrivaled dedication to creative and elevated food inspired by Chef Mauro’s Michelin-star background and lifelong passion for quality eats. “During my childhood in Italy, I was exposed to fresh, rich ingredients every day and learned the value of being able to shake hands with farmers and purveyors who produced those foods,” said Martina. “I created OEB as a way to foster community and connection — with our guests, the food, and the people who work tirelessly to make our dishes possible, and hope that one day we can become the first Michelin star breakfast restaurant.”

OEB’s creative menu takes guests on a culinary adventure, starring mouthwatering creations like the Gold Digga Breakfast Poutine with duck fat fried potatoes, poached eggs, fresh local cheese curds, Berkshire roast pork and brown butter hollandaise, and the French Toast Trifle made with thick-cut brioche French toast, lemon curd, market berries, pistachios and torched pavlovas. With innovation in mind, OEB’s creative menu also features unique and elegant ingredients like scallops, truffle, caviar and duck, many of which rotate seasonally to keep the menu fresh and exciting for guests. Additionally, each ingredient is carefully selected from local purveyors, demonstrating OEB’s mission to prioritize community and democratize fine cuisine by elevating the breakfast experience. The food menu is complemented by an impressive beverage selection ranging from non-alcoholic morning classics and smoothies to a variety of mimosas, breakfast cocktails and beer and wine.

The Newport Beach outpost will be the second U.S. location – the other in Scottsdale, Arizona – and joins the growing concept’s nine restaurants throughout Canada. The restaurant will feature 100 seats indoors and 25 on the patio and serve breakfast and lunch daily. In addition to working with local vendors like Ingardia Brothers produce, Bread Artisan Bakery and Continental Gourmet Sausage, OEB’s Newport Beach location will create more than 30 jobs in the area.

For more information about OEB Breakfast Co., visit www.eatoeb.com and find the brand on social at @oebbreakfastco on Facebook, and @oeb_breakfastusa on Instagram and Tiktok.

About OEB Breakfast Co.

Founded in Calgary, AB, Canada, in 2009 by Chef Mauro Martina, OEB Breakfast Co. is a chef-driven concept with the belief that breakfast should be led by artistry and passion. Chef Mauro’s lifelong love of food and his Michelin background shine through the concept’s decadent and elegant culinary creations, which are made with seasonal, local ingredients whenever possible. On a mission to transform the North American breakfast scene, OEB is a dining destination for people who love to produce, create, serve and consume fresh fare in a warm, modern and welcoming setting. The growing brand has 10 locations in North America (nine in Canada and one in the U.S.), with another opening soon in California. Visit us.eatoeb.com for more information.

