Stephen M. Katz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

“ODU will open this fall,” university president says. Timing and nature of opening to be determined.

April 29, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Jessica Nolte
Stephen M. Katz

A specific plan for reopening is expected in mid-June.