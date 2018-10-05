October is your chance to snag an epic sandwich from Matt's Veal Parm

It starts with an Instagram message telling you to head to a secret location in Wicker Park. You get there and wonder where exactly you are — a quiet residential street doesn’t seem like the right place for the big ol’ veal Parmesan sandwich you spent weeks eyeing on your newsfeed. And then out of the corner of your eye, you see a guy with an impressive neckbeard call out to his gaggle of friends, “Yeah, the sandwich is just up this walk-up.” Bingo.

Up those nondescript steps is a run-of-the-mill apartment with a bustling kitchen with stacks of buns, a hot plate of bubbling tomato sauce and four stove-top burners firing away under four sizzling cast iron pans frying numerous slabs of breaded veal. It is here you’ll find Matt Wachsman and Jon Glaser, the masterminds behind Matt’s Veal Parm, purveyors of a damn fine veal Parmesan sandwich that happens to be for a good cause.

When Wachsman moved to Chicago from his native New York, he couldn’t find what he considered a decent version of his favorite sandwich, the veal parm. Wachsman, who works in corporate food marketing, met Glaser (who works in culinary) while at work, and the two hit it off — especially when the former introduced the latter to the wonders of veal parm sammies. Glaser caught Wachsman’s excitement, so they did what any self-respecting food buffs would do: They started a pop-up to share the sandwich with their friends.

“That first time, we bought 10 different cans of San Marzano tomatoes, tasted six different kinds of ricotta until we found what we wanted, and just experimented with the fry,” said Wachsman, who describes Glaser as a master frier. “Two weeks later, we launched and sold 11 sandwiches. A month later, we did a second one and sold 20. From then, we sold out 24, 32, 40, 48, 56 — all based on the multiples of buns in Turano brioche (packages). We sell out every single one.” (All proceeds from Matt’s Veal Parm benefit Purple Asparagus, a Chicago-based children’s food education nonprofit.)

Sandwiched between buttery, pillowy brioche is a large veal cutlet that busts out of its bready cage. On the bottom layer, a creamy dollop of bright ricotta. Atop the cutlet, stretchy muenster and a bright, chunky tomato sauce of such clarity, it was like looking into the sun — acidic and so fresh. A couple of basil leaves add some color. This is a wipe-your-face-constantly, multi-napkin affair.

“Without a great sandwich, we don’t have anything,” said Glaser. “I never expected to do the 72 sandwiches we did last time — it caught me off guard.” After Volume 5 (“volumes” are a nod to their love of music), Glaser added a fried eggplant parm to attract vegetarians, though if you’re a carnivore and extra hungry, you can order the deluxe veal-eggplant sandwich — knife and fork recommended.

Mouth watering yet? You’re in luck: The duo are launching their Volume 10 on Oct. 28, their biggest event yet. Though details are scant, Wachsman encourages those with a penchant for hunting down secret, hard-to-get bites, to follow the Matt’s Veal Parm Instagram. The event is open to the public, but space is limited — sign up for Matt’s Veal Parm updates on the website.

