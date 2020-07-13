  1. Home
Ocean City Police investigating man’s fatal fall off balcony

July 13, 2020 | 1:39pm
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Hallie Miller

Ocean City Police are investigating the fatal fall of a 22-year-old man from a balcony on Sunday.