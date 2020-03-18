O’Charley’s Restaurants Remain Open Providing Curbside, To-Go & Delivery Services

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states, remains open in all locations nationwide to serve the needs of its customers. Where required, O’Charley’s has adjusted to service via curbside, takeout and delivery options only in compliance with the mandates from state and local authorities.

Customers are able to order online at www.ocharleys.com/to-go and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car at the curb.

Knowing families need affordable options for eating, O’Charley’s announced this week new family-style meals designed specifically for off-premise consumption. Seven different Family Meal Deals are available – each serving up to six people with entrees, our delicious rolls and family-style sized salads or sides – all for just $29.99.

“What our country is going through right now is unprecedented and is going to have a substantial impact on families and communities across the country,” said Craig Barber, O’Charley’s President and CEO. “We are committed to ensure the O’Charley’s brand continues to serve our customers while also doing our part in preventing the spread of this disease. We are actively monitoring the evolving situation while also following all CDC guidelines regarding sanitation along with team member hygiene and are prepared to take further action as needed.”

