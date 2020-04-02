O’Charley’s Restaurants Elevate Dining Options with New Affordable Lunch Meals Priced at $5-$6-$7

Lunch Options Will Provide Fast, Easy & Affordable Offerings

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states, announced today its latest menu additions designed to provide guests new affordable options with the $5-$6-$7 Lunch Meals.

Starting this week, guests will be able to choose from the following new affordable lunch options: $5 Cheeseburger or ½ Chicken Tender Salad; $6 Bacon Cheeseburger or Chicken Sandwich; and $7 Tender & Fries Combo or Club Sandwich. Each of the options comes with a choice of side (or alternative).

“As we all continue navigating these extraordinary times, our goal is to provide our valued O’Charley’s guests more affordable ways to dine than ever,” said Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO. “These new lunch meals will deliver exciting new options for $7 or less in support of that effort. We are committed to our guests along with the communities we serve by having these new fast, easy and affordable offerings available.”

The new lunch offerings are the latest in a string of initiatives from O’Charley’s amid the challenges of the current economic environment so that its guests can access more affordable dining options for both lunch and dinner.

Most notably, O’Charley’s recently launched Family-Style Meals, a new line of meals designed specifically for off-premise consumption which serve up to six people with entrees, delicious rolls and family-style sized salads or sides for $29.99 each, with two premium options available for $39.99. O’Charley’s also enhanced its Free Pie Wednesday to include an entire pie free of charge with purchase of a Family-Style Meal.

O’Charley’s stores are open for business across the U.S., providing to-go, curbside, and delivery options. Customers can order online at order.ocharleys.com and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com . O’Charley’s is also on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

