O’Charley’s Launches Underground Chuck’s Signature Beer in Collaboration with Fat Bottom Brewing

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the American restaurant with 144 locations across 16 states that is home to Great Food and Good Times, is proud to announce its first-ever signature beer – Underground Chuck’s – available only at O’Charley’s. O’Charley’s partnered with Music City Beer Company, owned by Fat Bottom Brewing, to create Underground Chuck’s with a collaboration that pays homage to the Nashville roots of both brands.

The release of a signature beer continues O’Charley’s continuous innovation to deliver unique offerings to it guests. Underground Chuck’s delivers subtle sweetness and big flavor. Lightly hopped with a smooth, refreshing finish, it is a beer for anyone looking for an easy drinking, flavorful beer.

“We are excited for our guests to enjoy Underground Chuck’s,” said CEO Craig Barber. “We spent months working with the extraordinary folks at Music City Beer to craft a delicious beer that pairs well with our amazing food. We are extremely proud to be collaborating with Fat Bottom Brewing. Underground Chuck’s is the fun result of two Nashville companies coming together to create a truly special beer and we can’t wait for everyone to taste it.”

Underground Chuck’s is a lightly hopped American lager with a refreshing finish that is available for $4.50 a pint and $5.50 for a 22 oz pour. During happy hour (where available), Underground Chuck’s will be available for $3 a pint and $4 for a 22 oz pour alongside O’Charley’s happy hour deals including half-priced appetizers every Thursday.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 144 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com . O’Charley’s is also on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Thomas Mulgrew

855-498-7417

thomas@tsgnashville.com

The post O’Charley’s Launches Underground Chuck’s Signature Beer in Collaboration with Fat Bottom Brewing first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.