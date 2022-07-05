O’Charley’s Launches ‘Economic Stimulus Package’ For Guests and Families During Current Economic Stress Period

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the American restaurant that is home to Good Food and Good Times with 146 locations across 17 states, is proud to announce that it has launched a special Economic Stimulus Package for its valued guests.

O’Charley’s Economic Stimulus Package will offer a suite of various discounts, promotions, and deals to help those guests and families suffering economically in the current climate.

O’Charley’s Economic Stimulus Package will offer an array of different promotions that will help those who may need extra money in their pocket as inflation and gas prices continue to rise. These include but are not limited to:

Realizing inflation is having a very direct effect on customers' pocketbooks, O'Charley's will be offering an Inflationary Discount. This discount will offer a percentage off on a guest's next online order based on the previous month's Consumer Price Index calculation. Since May's calculation ended at 8.6%, guests will be given a discount of 8.6% off their next online order in the month of June. This deal will run periodically based on CPI calculations.

The Drive for $5 promotion which gives guests the ability to purchase O'Charley's brand new Chicken Tender Nachos for only $5 on the Monday following any NASCAR race where a Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver finishes in the Top 5.

O'Charley's is offering half-priced appetizers at the bar from 4-7pm every Thursday. This on top of already terrific happy hour drink specials.

Guests who dined-in over Father's Day weekend were given a coupon for $5 off their next online order.

. O’Charley’s also has a number of their virtual restaurants offering great deals during the Package. These include $5 off at Mandrino’s , free key lime pie at Dockside Charlie’s and free loaded tots at Coop & Run if ordered via Door Dash.

The recently launched Tastes O Summer limited time menu is also offering guests delicious meals at amazing value. For just $14.99, guests can create their own O’Mazing combos created specifically with summer in mind from the pick-two menu, including two sides.

These are only some of the deals and discounts that will encompass the Economic Stimulus Package, aimed at making it more affordable for folks to dine out together despite the tough economic times. Stay tuned for more O’Mazing promotions as O’Charley’s moves through the summer.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 146 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com . O’Charley’s is also on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

