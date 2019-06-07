O’Charley’s Exceeds $600,000 Donated to Second Harvest Food Bank

Benefit concert presented by O’Charley’s brings Keith Urban, Craig Wiseman and more together to fight hunger

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar announced a $51,235 donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee at last night’s Stars for Second Harvest benefit concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. With this latest donation, O’Charley’s has now exceeded $600,758—the equivalent of 2.4 million meals—given to the nonprofit.

Country music superstar Keith Urban led the O’Charley’s sponsored event and joined acclaimed hit songwriter and founder of Big Loud Records and Big Loud Shirt, Craig Wiseman, for a night of music at the 15th Annual Stars for Second Harvest benefit concert.

Country singer-songwriter Madison Kozak, 12-year-old star Mason Ramsey, songwriter-artist HARDY and songwriter Lee Miller also took the stage. Proceeds from the concert benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee in their efforts to feed hungry people and work to solve hunger issues in our community.

“At O’Charley’s, we are deeply committed to giving back to the communities where we operate, and we are proud to be a 15-year supporter of Second Harvest and this concert,” said O’Charley’s President Craig Barber. “Exceeding 2.4 million in meals provided with our donation is a special milestone for us, and we are honored to be part of such a special night of incredible talent coming together to raise funds for this important cause.”

“We were thrilled to have Entertainer of the Year Keith Urban and an amazing lineup of songwriters and artists as part of our 15th Stars for Second Harvest Show,” said Second Harvest President and CEO Jaynee Day. “All of this is made possible by our show sponsor O’Charley’s who has been with us since this event was created. Because of them, all proceeds go to feeding the hungry in Middle Tennessee. It was a great night for a great cause!”

Additionally, the restaurants have a longstanding history of supporting their local neighborhoods and encouraging community involvement thanks to initiatives like its Hometown Hero program and annual partnership with the Folded Flag Foundation, which honor U.S. military veterans and their families.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served crave-able American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 180 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s is a place that welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com.

About Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee

For 40 years, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee has followed its mission of feeding hungry people and finding innovative ways to solve hunger issues in our communities. As a private, not-for-profit and tax-exempt organization, Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 490 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Our partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information about Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, its mission and programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

