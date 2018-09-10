O’Charley’s Brings Back Prime Rib All Day, Every Day

Nashville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) Guests at O’Charley’s Restaurant and Bar – the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states – can once again enjoy the brand’s signature, slow-roasted Prime Rib all day, every day.

“Bringing Prime Rib back to our daily menu is in response to customer feedback,” said O’Charley’s and American Blue Ribbon Holdings President Craig Barber. “We heard loud and clear that our guests want our hand-carved, slow-roasted Prime Rib more than just Thursday through Sunday.”

In celebration, O’Charley’s restaurants in all but one market are also unveiling a limited time offer – inviting guests to indulge in an eight-ounce Prime Rib dinner for $15.99 and receive a second Prime Rib dinner free starting Sept. 10 through Sept. 23. In Knoxville, Tenn. O’Charley’s restaurants, a special $9.99 Prime Rib promotion will be available in lieu of the BOGO dinner during the same promotional window.

“We believe our Prime Rib embodies O’Charley’s commitment to serving quality, flavorful food at an affordable price point. We believe the customer feedback has validated our Prime Rib is absolutely one of those unique offerings for O’Charley’s,” Barber said.

Each buy-one-get-one-free Prime Rib dinner is served with au jus and two sides. O’Charley’s Prime Rib is hand-rubbed with herbs and spices, slow-roasted for tenderness and hand-carved to order.

Serving up crave-able, value-driven American meals since 1971, O’Charley’s operates 205 restaurants in 17 states in the Southeast and Midwest. With a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere and full-service food and bar menu, O’Charley’s allows families and friends to connect around the table and create memorable food experiences.

To learn more about O’Charley’s visit www.OCharleys.com or follow O’Charley’s on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served crave-able American food and drinks inspired by Southern roots in a relaxed atmosphere with genuine hospitality since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 205 restaurants in 17 states in the Southeast and Midwest, including 197 company-owned O’Charley’s restaurants and 8 restaurants operated by franchisees and joint venture partners. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com.

Media Contact:

Macey Cleary

205-948-3313

macey@reedpublicrelations.com