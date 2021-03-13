O’Charley’s Announces St. Patrick’s Day Burger & Brew Special

Available March 14th – 17th

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the classic American restaurant with 161 locations across 17 states, has announced its St. Patrick’s Day specials for guests searching for an O’Mazing dining experience to celebrate the occasion.

From March 14-17, O’Charley’s will be serving a $10 Burger & Brew Special, which includes a classic cheeseburger or hamburger served with O’Charley’s Announces St. Patrick’s Day Burger & Brew Specialfries and a 14-oz. select domestic draft. For an additional $1 each, guests can add bacon to their burger or upgrade their 14-oz. beer to 22-oz.

“O’Charley’s believes any celebration with laughter and cheer is a great reason to gather, especially after the last year, which is why we are offering these fun special offerings for our guests,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “We hope our delicious food and the wonderful environment we provide inside our restaurants will give people the boost they deserve and a reason to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day safely.”

O’Charley’s bartenders are also serving up two specially crafted cocktails for people who want to enjoy a St. Patrick’s Day spirit. Guests can choose from the Leaping Leprechaun Margarita for $4 and Shamrock Whiskey Sour for $5.

These specials can only be enjoyed for guests dining in, so go to www.OCharleys.com to find the nearest location and enjoy our friendly service and great food this St. Patrick’s Day. O’Charley’s is taking every precaution to continue providing a COVID-safe dining experience for all.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com . O’Charley’s is also on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Thomas Mulgrew

615-321-3110

thomas@tsgnashville.com

The post O’Charley’s Announces St. Patrick’s Day Burger & Brew Special first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.