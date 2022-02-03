O’Charley’s Announces Special Valentine’s Day Menu Worth Every Ounce of Love

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the classic American restaurant with 151 locations across 17 states, today announced they will be serving up a meal perfect for a night out with your special someone this Valentine’s Day Weekend.

From February 11 through February 14, enjoy some O’mazing special menu creations, designed specifically with lovebirds in mind. Entrée options include:

Filet & Crab Cake ($28.99) – A 7-oz. center-cut filet mignon topped with garlic butter paired with a pan-seared crab cake drizzled with lemon sauce. Served with two sides.

($28.99) – A 7-oz. center-cut filet mignon topped with garlic butter paired with a pan-seared crab cake drizzled with lemon sauce. Served with two sides. Sirloin & Crab Cake ($19.99) – A 6-oz. USDA Choice sirloin steak paired with a pan-seared crab cake drizzled with lemon sauce. Served with two sides.

($19.99) – A 6-oz. USDA Choice sirloin steak paired with a pan-seared crab cake drizzled with lemon sauce. Served with two sides. Sirloin & Fried Shrimp ($17.99) – A 6 oz. USDA Choice top sirloin paired with five buttermilk fried shrimp and cocktail sauce. Served with two sides.

($17.99) – A 6 oz. USDA Choice top sirloin paired with five buttermilk fried shrimp and cocktail sauce. Served with two sides. Steak & Salmon Combo ($19.99-21.29 depending on location) – USDA Choice 6-oz. Top Sirloin with a 6-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet. Served with two sides.

To make the day of love even better, start your meal with creamy Spinach & Artichoke Dip, served with tortilla chips and salsa. And top it all off with the Brownie Lover’s Brownie Sundae for Two to really sweeten the deal. You can also enjoy a Chocolate Covered Strawberry Martini alongside your meal.

Enjoy your holiday date night at O’Charley’s this Valentine’s Day, knowing that no matter what you’re in the mood for, O’Charley’s has you covered with a full lineup of tasty options.

About O’Charley’s

O'Charley's was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O'Charley's operates 151 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest.

