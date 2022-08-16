O’Charley’s Announces Special School Supply Drive for Victims of Eastern Kentucky Flooding

Teachers Across O’Charley’s Communities Will Be Honored with a Teacher Appreciation Week

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the American restaurant with 144 locations across 16 states that is home to Great Food and Good Times, is proud to announce a special school supply drive for the victims of the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky as well as a Teacher Appreciation Week later in August.

This supply drive and Teacher Appreciation Week are part of the O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes initiatives which honor the local heroes whose tireless service keep our communities safe and healthy.

“We know that going back to school is normally a time of excitement for new beginnings and we wanted to express our support for the communities in Eastern Kentucky affected by the recent catastrophic flooding,” said CEO Craig Barber. “Giving back to those in need is a foundation of everything we do at O’Charley’s and we want to assist the families and the communities with always needed school supplies. I know our valued guests will help us maximize our impact.”

O’Charley’s will be collecting school supplies at participating restaurants and accepting donations online to support the families along with schools affected by the flooding. The supply drive will take place during the month of August through mid-September. A ‘Stock the O’Mobile’ event is planned in Knoxville TN once the drive is complete. O’Charley’s team members will then drive the O’Mobile to Kentucky to deliver the supplies.

Alongside its flood relief efforts, O’Charley’s is also celebrating teachers this month with a special Teacher Appreciation Week running August 22-28. During this week, teachers can get a free dessert with any entrée purchase. All the teachers need to do is show a valid ID or badge. Barber continued, “As children and families are heading back to school, we want to honor the service of teachers across all the O’Charley’s communities with our own Teacher Appreciation Week. We hope this gives them an extra boost as the new school year starts.”

The school supply drive and upcoming Teacher Appreciation Week are just two of the latest O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes initiatives. As part of Hometown Heroes, O’Charley’s team members have held appreciation events and delivered thousands of free meals to first responders, healthcare workers, teachers and other deserving heroes over the years to say thank you.

