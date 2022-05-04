O’Charley’s Announces Special Mother’s Day Menu

Celebrate Mom on May 8th with a Special Menu and $15 Bottles of Wine

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the classic American restaurant with 148 locations across 17 states, today announced they will be serving up a meal perfect for showing mom how much you appreciate her and all her hard work this Mother’s Day, May 8.

O’Charley’s has put together a menu made for moms and the people who love them. Families can enjoy some O’mazing menu features created specifically with mom in mind, including two all new menu items – a delicious pork chop meal and a creamy Loaded Mac & Cheese side. Entrée options at participating locations include:

Louisiana Sirloin ($19.99) – USDA Choice 12-oz. Top Sirloin, grilled with Cajun seasonings and topped with Cajun butter. Served with two sides.

($19.99) – USDA Choice 12-oz. Top Sirloin, grilled with Cajun seasonings and topped with Cajun butter. Served with two sides. Filet Mignon ($21.99) – Our most tender and juiciest steak, a 7-oz. center-cut filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with two sides.

($21.99) – Our most tender and juiciest steak, a 7-oz. center-cut filet mignon topped with garlic butter. Served with two sides. Sirloin & Crab Cake ($20.99) – A 6-oz. USDA Choice sirloin steak paired with a pan-seared lump crabmeat cake drizzled with lemon sauce, topped with sliced green onion.

($20.99) – A 6-oz. USDA Choice sirloin steak paired with a pan-seared lump crabmeat cake drizzled with lemon sauce, topped with sliced green onion. Bayou Tenders ($13.99) – O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders smothered in a Cajun Shrimp sauce and crispy popcorn shrimp, dusted with special Cajun seasoning.

($13.99) – O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders smothered in a Cajun Shrimp sauce and crispy popcorn shrimp, dusted with special Cajun seasoning. Cedar Plank Salmon ($19.49) – Our signature hand-cut 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet is seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides.

($19.49) – Our signature hand-cut 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet is seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides. Basil Butter Mahi ($18.99) – A perfectly grilled 8-oz. Mahi fillet lightly seasoned with lemon pepper, topped with savory basil butter. Served with choice of two sides.

($18.99) – A perfectly grilled 8-oz. Mahi fillet lightly seasoned with lemon pepper, topped with savory basil butter. Served with choice of two sides. Salmon Caesar ($13.99) – Our 6-oz. perfectly grilled salmon sprinkled with our special herb seasoning, served on a bed of romaine lettuce that’s been tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese.

($13.99) – Our 6-oz. perfectly grilled salmon sprinkled with our special herb seasoning, served on a bed of romaine lettuce that’s been tossed in our creamy Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Bone-in Pork Chop ($14.99) – Two 5 oz. pork chops seasoned to perfection. Served with two sides.

Sides for mom include:

Loaded Mac & Cheese ($1.49) – Creamy mac & cheese mixed with alfredo sauce, three-cheese blend, parmesan cheese and topped with diced green onion.

($1.49) – Creamy mac & cheese mixed with alfredo sauce, three-cheese blend, parmesan cheese and topped with diced green onion. Loaded Baked Potato ($1.29) – A baked potato topped with butter, sour cream, cheddar cheese, hickory-smoked bacon, and green onions.

Start your Mother’s Day celebration meal with Spinach & Artichoke Dip served with warm tortilla chips and salsa, Shrimp & Stuffed Crab Appetizer served with tangy lemon and cocktail sauces, or the Top Shelf Combo Appetizer, which includes potato skins and chicken tenders. Then go ahead and spoil Mom with dessert, featuring Peach Cobbler and Lemon Meringue Pie. You can also enjoy select Bottles of Wine for just $15 or a specialty cocktail alongside your meal.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates 148 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com . O’Charley’s is also on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

