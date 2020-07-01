O’Charley’s Announces July 4th Weekend Fundraiser to Support Folded Flag Foundation

Guests can purchase a limited-edition red, white and blue pie with all proceeds going to the Foundation

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states, today announced a special July 4th weekend fundraising effort for The Folded Flag Foundation , the non-profit organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the families of our country’s fallen heroes. O’Charley’s locations will be offering guests a limited-edition red, white and blue pie for $14.99 or just $5 with the purchase of a Family-Style Meal, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Folded Flag.

“We have been honored to support The Folded Flag Foundation over the last four years and are excited to continue the support for their mission this July 4th weekend,” said Craig Barber, CEO of O’Charley’s. “The work of the foundation to help families of our fallen soldiers is dear to our hearts, as many of our team members have served our country. We look forward to raising money for Folded Flag over the July 4th weekend and know based on experience over the last several years that our guests are very willing to help us in this endeavor.”

“O’Charley’s has long been a valued partner in our efforts to support the families of our fallen heroes,” said Kim Frank, president, The Folded Flag Foundation. “This fundraiser over the July 4th weekend is the latest way they are helping us further our mission. We hope their guests will purchase one of these delicious pies so that we can continue to provide support for the families of these heroes.”

The July 4 fundraiser is part of O’Charley’s Hometown Heroes, a larger summer of giving back to the communities it is blessed to serve. Hometown Heroes is a multi-faceted campaign that encompasses in-store discounts for healthcare staff and first responders, free meal deliveries to hospitals, and helping to feed vulnerable children and their families by sponsoring Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee’s Hunger Free Summer , among other efforts.

O’Charley’s will be announcing new initiatives to support Folded Flag in the near future.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com . O’Charley’s is also on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Folded Flag Foundation

The Folded Flag Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides educational scholarships and support grants to the spouses and children of the U.S. military and government personnel who died as a result of hostile action or in an accident related to U.S. combat operations. To learn more about the Folded Flag Foundation, visit www.foldedflagfoundation.org .

Media Contact:

Thomas Mulgrew

615-321-3110

thomas@tsgnashville.com