O’Charley’s Announces $10 Chicken Tender Meal in Celebration of National Chicken Tender Day on July 27

Amazing Deal is Latest Way O’Charley’s is Giving Guests Delicious Food at Incredible Prices

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the American restaurant that is home to Good Food and Good Times, today announced it will be celebrating National Chicken Tender Day on July 27 with an unbeatable deal on a delicious Chicken Tender meal.

O’Charley’s is letting guests know it’s their clucky day. The special Chicken Tender meal includes O’Charley’s famous hand-breaded Chicken Tenders, a side of golden tots, and an ice-cold fountain beverage all for just $10.

The Chicken Tender special on National Chicken Tender Day is the latest way O’Charley’s is giving guests delicious food at incredible prices. With many dealing with rising costs, O’Charley’s has created its own Economic Stimulus Package , an amazing array of various deals, discounts and promotions to help ease the pressure during these economically difficult times.

The Economic Stimulus Package will have an array of various deals running throughout the summer and into the fall. Amazing promotions so far include the Inflationary Discount that offers a percentage off on a guest’s next online order based on the previous month’s Consumer Price Index calculation, half-priced appetizers at the bar from 4-7pm every Thursday, and the Tastes O’ Summer limited time menu that offers $14.99 Build Your Own combos, among many others.

O’Charley’s is also currently running its Drive for $5 promotion which gives guests the ability to purchase O’Charley’s brand new Chicken Tender Nachos for only $5 on the Monday following any NASCAR race where a Coca-Cola Racing Family Driver finishes in the Top 5.

O’Charley’s urges guest to stay tuned for more incredible deals to be announced as its Economic Stimulus Package continues.

