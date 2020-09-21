O’Charley’s Adds New Family-Style Meals for Families Seeking Easy, Convenient & Affordable Dining Options as School Year Returns

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar , the classic American restaurant with locations across 17 states, announced today new additions to its Family-Style Meals designed to provide guests with delicious and affordable meals for their families as the school year returns.

O’Charley’s has introduced four new options for families that feed up to six people. The Bacon Cheeseburgers and Chicken Tenders Meal, for $39.99, is served with family-size French Fries, an additional family-size side and rolls. Three new Premium Chicken Meals are each available for $34.99 – Bacon Chicken Ranch, Honey Mustard and Carolina Gold BBQ – all coming with choice of two family-size sides and rolls.

“We remain committed to continuing to provide our guests with tasty options to feed their entire family affordably,” said Craig Barber, O’Charley’s CEO. “We are striving to make dinner stress-free and easy for our guests and this is especially true as we return to a school year unlike any other. With these new additions to our Family-Style Meals lineup, families are able to have full stomachs and full wallets.”

These new additions are the latest in a series of initiatives from O’Charley’s amid the challenges of the current environment to give its guests more affordable dining options for both lunch and dinner. As families get back into their school year schedules, O’Charley’s offers satisfying and budget-friendly meals that are sure to please the whole family.

O’Charley’s stores are open for business across the U.S., providing to-go, curbside, delivery and in-person dining options. For online ordering, customers can visit order.ocharleys.com and then simply pull-up to the restaurant where their food will be brought to their car.

About O’Charley’s

O’Charley’s was born in Nashville, Tennessee and has served craveable American food and drinks inspired by their Southern roots since 1971. O’Charley’s operates more than 160 restaurants across the Southeast and Midwest. In addition to great food, good times and famous unsliceably soft rolls, O’Charley’s welcomes guests with genuine hospitality every time they walk through our doors or use our curbside delivery. To find an O’Charley’s location near you, please visit www.OCharleys.com . O’Charley’s is also on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

