NYFW Epicurean Reveal: Tulum’s Casa Violeta Will Pop-Up at The Fat Radish

It’s not always openly discussed, but we swear it’s genuinely true: fashion people need to actually eat sometimes.

Thankfully, during next month’s (and yet another) New York Fashion Week – September 6-14 -there will be a few fittingly fashionable options for achieving said sustenance with appropriate panache. Perhaps the most fab of them all, will see Tulum’s cognoscenti fave Casa Violeta popping up at NYC’s perpetually cool Fat Radish – a stylish, buzz-generating coupling if ever.

A table at Casa Violeta

The Lower East Side hotspot – even still, after eight years and counting on Orchard Street – will be magically transformed, from September 6th through the 8th, into a replica of the Riviera Maya hotel’s breezy, beachside restaurant (sort of therapy for all those suffering from post Labor Day end-of-summer shock), complete with corresponding Italo-Mexican menu from venerated CV Exec Chef Alex Sala. This will include such health-aware but delectable delights as quinoa panzanella, zucchini carpaccio, beets risotto and, for an authentic taste of the Caribbean, lobster ravioli and paccheri w/ octopus.

Naturally, expect an analagous level of fantabulous people watching (The Fat Radish is already a fave with the likes of Taylor Swift and Liv Tyler) – which is only really significant if you plan to find yourself able to look up from the artistry sitting before you on your plate.

The Fat Radish

