NYC's Quality Eats steakhouse headed to Fulton Market

The intersection of Morgan Street and Fulton Market is home to The Aviary and Next (southeast corner), La Sirena Clandestina (northeast corner) and Swift & Sons and Cold Storage (northwest corner).

We’ve wondered what might appear in the vacant southwest corner of the intersection. Now we know.

Quality Eats, a moderately priced and critically praised New York City steakhouse concept, is coming to Chicago’s Fulton Market.

The restaurant will occupy the first floor and rooftop lounge of a four-story building planned at 1001 W. Fulton Market (there will be office space in the middle floors). The restaurant is aiming to open in late 2018 or early 2019.

“Quality Eats is really meant to be a modern, young version of a steakhouse,” said Michael Stillman, president and founder of parent company Quality Branded. “We had been looking a bit at River North (for a location), but we got to know the West Loop over the last five years, and as the concept developed, we think we fit very well there.”

Quality Eats specializes in naturally raised beef (from suppliers such as Creekstone Farms) and skips the high-end NY strip and rib-eye steaks in favor of hanger steaks, skirt steaks and short-rib steaks. As a result, steaks will range from $19 to $30.

The wine list will be similarly casual and value-driven.

Stillman said he’s excited to be opening in Fulton Market.

“It’s a super-awesome corner,” he said. “There are so many cool and interesting restaurants there. We’re surrounded by some of the best restaurateurs in the country, the best and brightest. I just love that.”

