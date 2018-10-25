NYC Staycation – The Stylish New Mr C Seaport Hotel

A suite at Mr C Seaport

If you walked around the South Street Seaport any time within about a year after 2012’s catastrophic Hurricane Sandy, you might have wondered if the place would ever be revived. The area just below New York’s Financial District was once a surefire tourist attraction for the city (though mostly avoided by locals) – but it had been devastatingly flooded by the storm, with virtually all the ground level businesses wiped out.

Fast forward to 2018, and you’d really never know it. Now rebranded as the Seaport District NYC, it buzzes with revitalized energy, and is even angling for “fashionable” status.

The two most notable building blocks of that hoped for chicness? The newly opened 10 Corso Como, Carla Sozzani’s bleeding edge fashion emporium, shipped over from Milan; and the glamorous new Mr C Seaport hotel, perched elegantly above the cobblestones.

The hotel brand is the brainchild of Cipriani scions Maggio and Ignazio, who opened their first in Beverly Hills in 2011, and have likely been scouting NYC locations ever since. Arriving for a recent staycation visit, we felt like we’d stepped off of Front Street and right into the trendiest new hotel in Rome, with its Euro-y style lobby of warm woods, gold accents and marble check-in desk.

Here’s what we did.

Mr C Rooms

We were smitten as soon as we opened the door to our room – all done up in a calming sort of minimalism, with plush touches like velvet wall coverings, lacquered wood, high ceilings, and sailing-themed artwork (there are a few with sizable terraces). Ask for a room facing Peck Slip, as the neighborhood energy coalesces nicely outside your window (and this being a European hotel, there’s actually a little smoking scene out in front). Mini-bars are eminently stocked.

10 Corso Como

All the way from Milan to the Seaport, we found the most trend-driven, fashionista-frenzying labels – Comme des Garçons, Maison Margiela, Vetements, Off-White – adorning the racks, along with exclusive collaborations like the Marni Dance Bunny pop-up, available until November 1. A smartly curated gallery is currently showing some of the most provocative of Helmut Newton’s photographs (maybe don’t bring the kids) until November 11. And there’s a restaurant/cafe with Italian specialties and sublime coffees. (N.B. Other high-end fashion brands with shops nearby include Robert Cavalli, Cynthia Rowley and Sarah Jessica Parker’s SJP.)

iPic Theaters at Fulton Market

The future – or actually the present – of moviegoing, iPic shows the buzziest zeitgeist-capturing flicks, with a touch of urbanity added to the experience. Kick back in luxury seating, then order up sophisticated bites and cocktails to make a complete night of it. The attached Tuck Room is a nightclubby spot for killer happy hour cocktails, as well as excellent oysters and burgers.

Eat & Drink

Notably, a sizable outpost of veggie-mania mini-chain by Chloe. just opened along John Street, and has been perpetually packed with those craving their smoothie bowls, detox kale salads and avocado pesto pasta. We also loved the 5000 sq. ft. Industry Kitchen, for its clever cocktails (Pistachio Mule, IPA Daiquiri), wood-fired specialties and sprawling East River views; as well as the rustic-hip of the Bin No. 220 wine bar, where we shut the place down in deep, philosophical discussion with our bartender.

Bin No. 220

Bellini Restaurant & Bar

Mr C’s in house Bellini restaurant and bar has not yet received the full attention it deserves – but we cannot emphasize enough how utterly fabulous it is. With strikingly elegant interiors that look as if they were transported from the Via Camarelle in Capri, a well-turned-out crowd has this place buzzing every night. The cozy bar spills onto a stylish lobby lounge, perfect for an early evening prosecco. For the main event, we started with plates of Italian cured meats and cheeses, and then veritably swooned for their heavenly veal scallopine al vino bianco, and rapturous tagliatelle with saffron and pancetta. Finish with the ricotta cheesecake for a truly glorioso experience!

The post NYC Staycation – The Stylish New Mr C Seaport Hotel appeared first on BlackBook.