NYC’s Legendary The Halal Guys Inks Multi-Unit Deal, Fueling Rapid Expansion Across Canada

The beloved American Halal concept is making its Western Canadian debut, bringing five new locations to the Calgary area

Calgary, Alberta ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Halal Guys has signed a franchise deal to bring at least five new locations to territories in Calgary, Canmore and Banff. This is the brand’s fifth international deal and third in Canada, building on existing locations in Toronto.

The Halal Guys is the original creator of American Halal Food. The concept became a well-known New York City brand largely via word-of-mouth thanks to Muslim cab drivers in the 90’s who appreciated delicious, fresh and well-priced American Halal Food.

This year, The Halal Guys will bring its quintessential New York City street cart food experience to the Calgary area for the first time.

“The Halal Guys is a unique concept, and there is nothing like it in Canada. The demand for The Halal Guys is very strong here, and we are extremely excited to be opening in the greater Calgary area,” said franchisee owner Youssef El Sweify. “Our goal is to have the first restaurant open by Fall.”

With a loyal fan base as diverse as their flavor palate, The Halal Guys currently operates 94 locations with more than 200 worldwide expansions in development.

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, as their exclusive franchise development partner to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally. To learn more about The Halal Guys franchising opportunities, please visit http://go.fransmart.com/thehalalguys .

About The Halal Guys

The World Famous The Halal Guys is the undisputed leader in American Halal Street Food. The New York Post calls The Halal Guys “perhaps the city’s most famous open-air dining destination.” The Halal Guys is the #3 Most Yelped business in all of NYC, and as reported by Time Magazine, we are in the Top 10 Most Yelped businesses in the entire United States. Featuring our fan-famous secret recipes and only the highest quality, proprietary ingredients, The Halal Guys is the largest American Halal Street Food concept in the world. Founded in 1990 by Mohamed Abouelenein, Ahmed Elsaka and Abdelbaset Elsayed, The Halal Guys is now franchising worldwide via a new fast casual / QSR restaurant format. Featuring only the highest quality, proprietary ingredients, The Halal Guys is the first American Halal food chain in the fast casual / QSR segment. Called “one of the longest-running and best-known food-cart businesses in New York City” by the New York Times, The Halal Guys was named Buzzfeed’s #1 Most Popular Food Truck for 2013, and was featured on Bloomberg Television and Fox News. For more information about The Halal Guys, visit www.thehalalguys.com .

About Fransmart

As the leading franchise development firm in the country, Fransmart turns emerging restaurant concepts into successful national and global brands. Founded by Dan Rowe, the man who identified and grew brands such as Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Qdoba Mexican Grill from single unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today, Fransmart’s formula for success is finding emerging brands ripe for expansion and building successful multi-unit franchise businesses across the U.S. and globally. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide and facilitated franchise investments that have cumulatively generated 1-billion in revenues to date. For more information, visit www.fransmart.com , Facebook at facebook.com/fransmart , Twitter at twitter.com/FransmartSocial , LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fransmart and Instagram at instagram.com/fransmartsocial .