NYC’s Legendary The Halal Guys Builds Midwest Momentum with Kansas City Franchise Deal

The fast-growing American Halal concept is opening its first locations in Missouri this year

Kansas City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Halal Guys , the largest American Halal street food concept in the world, is expanding rapidly across the Midwest, today announcing a multi-unit franchise deal to open locations in Missouri. The first is slated for Kansas City, Missouri, with at least four additional units to follow. The announcement comes on the heels of an expansion into Ohio that will more than double The Halal Guys’ footprint in the region.

Franchisee Osama Hanif will bring the quintessential New York City street cart food experience to Kansas City diners and is already scouting locations in historic Westport and the Crossroads Art District.

“Our team is beyond excited to bring The Halal Guys to Kansas City and beyond,” said Hanif. “This is a fast-growing and diverse city that has shown so much love for food from all corners of the world. The Halal Guys offers an experience through their food that the people of Kansas City have been wanting for years. Food brings people from all walks of life together, and our goal is to introduce something new and exciting. Kansas City is best known for its BBQ, but we’re willing to bet the community will view The Halal Guys as their favorite go-to very soon!”

The Halal Guys is the original creator of American Halal Food. The concept originated in 1990 when an increasing demand for halal food from New York taxi drivers inspired The Halal Guys’ three founders to leave behind their hot dog cart and pursue halal-friendly platters and sandwiches.

Best known for their craveable white sauce and customizable platters, The Halal Guys specialize in flawlessly cooked, premium quality halal meals that are seasoned to perfection and served with kind hospitality. Other menu offerings include sandwiches, hummus, baba ghanoush, falafel and baklava. With a loyal fan base as diverse as their flavor palate, The Halal Guys currently operates more than 85 locations with multiple units under development and plans to expand to 400 in the next several years.

“Midwest expansion is a big focus for us,” said Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys. “We are continuously looking for ways to bring our food to more of our fans, and we are very excited about this opportunity to join the vibrant Kansas City community.”

“We believe that The Halal Guys is unlike any other quick service restaurant,” added Hanif. “It’s not just a place to satisfy your hunger – it’s a destination that offers an out-of-this-world experience for your taste buds. We feel so blessed and humbled to be given the opportunity to bring that experience to Kansas City.”

The Halal Guys is partnered with Fransmart, the industry-leading franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill, to grow the brand. The concept is actively looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop additional franchises in major markets across the United States and internationally. To learn more about The Halal Guys franchising opportunities, please visit https://fransmart.com/the-halal-guys .

About The Halal Guys

The Halal Guys grew from humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American halal street food concept in the world. The food cart was first parked on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in 1990 by three like-minded men from Egypt who came to America in search of a better life. When the founders noticed many Muslim cab drivers in New York City were looking for a place to buy halal food in Manhattan, they created their first food cart that quickly grew into a leading destination for American Halal fare. In 2014, The Halal Guys began expanding its authentic halal cuisine from the food cart into restaurants and now operates more than 85 locations within the United States, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.thehalalguys.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , YouTube and Twitter .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

