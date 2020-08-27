NYC’s Iconic Mamoun’s Falafel Continues Unprecedented Expansion Across New Jersey

The authentic Middle-Eastern fast casual concept is rapidly expanding, bringing Mamoun’s to East Rutherford

East Rutherford, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Mamoun’s Falafel , New York City’s oldest falafel restaurant and the fastest growing Middle Eastern restaurant chain in North America, has opened a new location in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It is the fourth of 25 Mamoun’s Falafel franchise locations coming to New Jersey as part of a deal with Prospect Capital Restaurants.

Located in a 2,000-square-foot space at Rutherford Commons at 150 Route 17 in East Rutherford, the new restaurant joins Mamoun’s corporate locations in Hoboken and Princeton and three other locations run by franchisees, Prospect Capital Restaurants.

“Since the soft opening, the daily sales have been great,” said Hussam Chater, CEO of Mamoun’s Falafel. “We’re in uncharted territory. Holding a grand opening during the pandemic is tricky, but the soft opening sales have shown us that a grand opening isn’t always necessary to success when the community loves the brand.”

“This franchisee opened their Paramus location just before the pandemic closed dine in,” says Dan Rowe, Fransmart CEO, “Now, as New Jersey is easing restrictions, they’re opening another in East Rutherford. This really speaks to the ability of the brand to thrive through tough times, just like they have done for almost 50 years.”

Mamoun’s Falafel is on target to expand beyond 1,000 units within the next few years, as interest in New York City’s oldest and favorite falafel brand increases daily. The brand is iconic, having grown from a single 200-square -foot store opened by Syrian immigrant Mamoun Chater in 1971. Today, the company is run by Mamoun’s four sons and has grown beyond their father’s dreams of a small family restaurant. Franchising has allowed Mamoun’s Falafel to expand across the U.S. rapidly with new units opening on both coasts within the new few months.

About Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant

Mamoun’s Falafel Restaurant is a New York City institution and one of the oldest falafel restaurants in New York. Founded in 1971, the family run business is dedicated to authentic traditional Middle Eastern cuisine including falafel, shawarma and baba-ghanouj. Everything is made from scratch using only the freshest natural ingredients and the finest imported spices. The brand has been featured on Food Network and the Travel Guide Channel and is listed in the book 1000 Places To See Before You Die. Mamoun’s Falafel currently operates nine locations in New York City, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. For more information about Mamoun’s Falafel, visit www.mamouns.com .

About Fransmart

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries and QDOBA Mexican Grill from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth — as of 2020, over 1,000 new restaurants are in development across their current portfolio.

