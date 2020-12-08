NYC’s The Hummus & Pita Co. to Debut in Huntsville, Alabama

The Mediterranean Fast Casual Leader is Opening The Second of Three Locations Planned For The Southeast on December 10

Huntsville, AL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The country’s leading fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant, The Hummus & Pita Co. announced they are opening their newest location in Huntsville, Alabama at 2137 S Memorial Pkwy on Thursday, December 10th. To celebrate the grand opening, The Hummus & Pita Co. will be giving away free meals to the first 50 customers on opening day. Additionally, The Hummus & Pita Co. is welcoming all first responders to eat for free at the restaurant’s soft-opening on Wednesday, December 9th.

The opening is a part of a five location deal with skilled franchise company, Premier King, Inc. This location will be joining another The Hummus & Pita. Co location that opened in November in Atlanta, GA, and a new location planned to open in Montgomery, Alabama before year’s end.

“We’re excited to be expanding The Hummus & Pita Co. further into the southeast with the Huntsville opening,” said Co-founder Dave Pesso. “The popularity of Mediterranean cuisine is rapidly growing in the Southeast and we look forward to introducing our fresh, innovative, and flavorful meals to this region.

Since 2011, the Brooklyn-born Hummus & Pita Co. has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses. The concept has taken the best dishes from all over the Mediterranean region, including recipes that have been passed down generation to generation, and built a seamless menu that works for all taste and dietary preferences. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The fast casual leader stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of innovative vegetarian and vegan dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and signature hummus-based dessert offerings like the Chickpea Chiller, which has been recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, PopSugar, and more.

The Huntsville location will be open daily from 11 am – 8pm and will offer dine-in, curbside, takeout, and delivery via 3rd party partners. Customers are encouraged to download The Hummus & Pita Co. app for advanced ordering and other loyalty features, which is available for download through the Apple Store and Google Play. Additionally, the restaurant will offer catering services to accommodate events or parties of any size. To learn more catering and to view the full menu, visit hummusandpitas.com .

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, Auburn Hills, MI, and Atlanta, GA with additional units in development in Montgomery, AL, Los Angeles, CA and Columbus, OH. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.” To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

hummus.pita.co@ajendapr.com

