NYC Bagel & Sandwich Shop Continues to Expand in North Carolina

(RestaurantNews.com) NYC Bagel Franchise, a major franchise in the breakfast lunch industry, is opening its 5th location in Smithfield, NC. Franchisee Mohammad Mirdha couldn’t be more excited with the new opening of his location. “After much research and visiting other locations and seeing how people love the brand and the food this was a no brainer for me to get involved,” said Mirdha. This new location will be located at 388B Venture Dr., Smithfield, NC. NYC Bagel Franchise has 4 additional locations in NC, 2 in Raleigh, 1 in Burlington and 1 in Fayetteville, and 4 additional NC locations under development.

NYC Bagel & Sandwich Shop is an easy workable system that is simple to learn. NYC Bagel franchisees receive complete training and counsel every step of the way. Site selection recommendations and lease negotiations are built into the support system. The typical layers of support are consolidated into a small group that is accessible to the CEO, whereas other operations have several layers of management and varied support within their structure. NYC Bagel Franchise strives to provide franchisees the best tools and knowledge to run a successful local business.

NYC Bagel & Sandwich Shop is known for its Real NY Bagels baked fresh daily in each location across the country. Aside from the 20 different varieties of Artisan bagels, NYC Bagel Franchise offers bialys, flages, bagel sticks and a line of gluten free bagels. NYC Bagel Franchise offers high quality food using fresh ingredients such as real eggs (not microwaved) in breakfast sandwiches, fresh produce for salads and 100% crushed fresh fruit for smoothies. NYC Bagel & Sandwich Shop isn’t just great bagels either, NYC Bagel Franchise also offers wraps, panini sandwiches, Knishes and Hot Pastrami sandwiches.

For more information, please visit www.nycbagelfranchise.com.