NYC Bagel Franchise Signs Multi-Unit Agreement with KKR Group

(RestaurantNews.com) NYC Bagel Franchise announced Tuesday it has signed a Multi-Unit franchise agreement with operator KKR Group to expand in the Tampa/Clearwater area and other markets across the west coast of Florida. KKR Group plans to open additional units in Fort Meyers and the Naples market.

“Since we announced our brand expansion for Florida, we’ve been working hard to identify the right franchisees that can help our brand expand in key markets across the state,” says Joe Smith, president of NYC Bagel Franchise. “KKR has a long history of success with its other brands and we know they are the right partner that will help us establish a deeper presence in Florida. We welcome KKR to the NYC Bagel Franchise family and look forward to their success.”

“We’ve been watching NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop growth over the years very closely. Once we learned of the new store design, menu innovation and enhanced technology, we were sold on becoming NYC Bagel franchisees,” adds KKR. “Hassan and I are honored to become part of this growing family and we know we’ve selected ideal markets for this brand. Fresh Baked Bagels, Sandwiches and bites are perfect for the community. We’re excited to provide the area with great healthy food.”

NYC Bagel Franchise is aggressively rolling out its new store design and has franchise opportunities available throughout several key markets. The Nationwide brand is actively seeking individuals with an entrepreneurial spirit who possess enthusiasm about the brand, marketing skills and the ability to manage a strong team.

NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop is a unique franchise concept in the bagel industry, which offers the franchisee the opportunity to serve authentic NYC bagels without a large investment in expensive bagel making equipment, the investment of time, and artisan skills necessary to offer the best bagels in the world to their customers. Studies have shown that stores selling NYC Bagels, in many cases; outsell locally made bagel products, due to their authentic nature.

NYC Bagel Franchise is targeting passionate franchisees with previous food service ownership or operating experience and a desire to open single or multiple units. The total initial investment for a franchise is competitive. NYC Bagel Franchise is providing franchisees full-service, in-store training, teaching key components such as management, marketing, and detailed operational training. Franchisees will also receive opening training (on-location) store setup and ongoing assistance.

Director of Business Development

844-348-6098

sales@nycbagelfranchise.com