NYC Bagel Franchise Opening Soon at Clemson University

(RestaurantNews.com) The NYC Bagel Franchise is pleased to inform you that the latest location in Clemson, South Carolina is just about ready to open! You can find this NYC Bagel at 125 Anderson Hwy. Clemson, SC. NYC Bagel Franchisee, Michael Kreps, states that he is thrilled to be the first NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop in South Carolina. With a prime location near the Clemson University and “off-campus” housing, we are sure you will find this location to be your next go-to for breakfast and lunch.

What’s Cookin’ at NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop?

This location, as well as every NYC Bagel Franchise location, will offer a wide variety of items for breakfast, lunch and even a snack in-between. You can enjoy fresh baked, NY bagels baked fresh on site, lunch sandwiches made to order, pizza, wings, wraps and much more!

Try Our Bagels!

Looking for a little variety and not your typical “grocery store” taste for bagels? We’ve got you covered! From your traditional Plain, Sesame, Everything and Cinnamon Raisin to our savory Jalapeno, Sun Dried Tomato, French Toast or Asiago, these bagels will always have you satisfied! Try one of our many home-made cream cheeses on these delicious bagels! Whether you’re craving the savory Bacon Scallion or Veggie, to the sweet Honey Almond or Walnut Raisin, NYC Bagel has them all!

About the NYC Bagel Franchise:

You’ll find that NYC Bagel franchise runs rings around other bagel shops with a delicious array of complementary deli foods. At NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop, we take great pride in our food and our exceptional guest experience. We strive to provide our franchisees with the best profit-centric tools and we inspire our owner operators with the skills that will allow them to own multiple units.

The NYC Bagel Franchise difference can be described as:

Excellence: No other bagel can compare to our original New York City bagel.

Simplicity: We have an easy to run operation with minimal overhead and space requirements.

Support: We have proven systems in place to assist all of our franchisees 24/7.

Control: We teach our owners to use our detailed control and inventory methods.

Looking to “Own Your Own” NYC Bagel Franchise?

The NYC Bagel Franchise is always looking to expand and bring a true New York bagel to a city near you. They see a bagel, we see potential! Contact us today to learn more and get started! (844) 348-6098 www.nycbagelsandwichshop.com